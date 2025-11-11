Prince William 'right' about Harry after 'nuclear option' against Andrew

A friend of Prince William believes that the Prince of Wales was right about Andrew and he is right about Harry too after the future king pushed for the ‘nuclear option’ against the former Duke of York.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, for years, King Charles had dithered over how to deal with his disgraced brother Andrew, refusing to strip him of his HRH honorific title or push him out of Royal Lodge.

However, it was Prince William who finally forced the issue.

The friend of Prince William says, “William’s view was simple. As long as Andrew remained a royal in any sense, the institution would never be clean.”

However, King Charles kept saying “it wasn’t possible or wasn’t the right time.”

“William thought that was weak, and pushed for the nuclear option. He was right about Andrew and he is right about Harry too,” the friend added.

The report further says William believed it was proof that a lack of decisive leadership had damaged the monarchy.

Last month, King Charles initiated a formal process to remove “the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.”

The former Duke of York will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”