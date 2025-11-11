Kate Middleton's bid to pay homage to her late grandfather comes to light

Kate Middleton pays homage to her late grandfather on a public stage

Kate Middleton’s tribute to her late grandfather has just caught the attention of an expert who calls it a miniature nod.

Jewellery expert and designer of eight years, Trang Do is the one who pointed this out, and it comes straight from Remembrance Day.

Advertisement

For those unversed, this day is one to pay tribute to those who served during World War II & II at The Cenotaph war memorial on Whitehall in London, for the National Service of Remembrance.

In particular for Kate Middleton, who was present alongside her son Prince George for the event, eagle eyed observers saw her sporting a subtle personal tribute of her own, apart from the traditional poppys.

Among royals, politicians and approximately 10,000 members of the public Kate wore an RAF broach which was seemingly a show of tribute to her late grandfather, Peter Francis Middleton who died at the age of 90, back in 2010, shortly before her engagement with Prince William even became public knowledge.

According to Hello! the expert said, “the RAF-inspired brooch is rich in detail. Pieces tied to military iconography are typically made with crisp, architectural lines to reflect precision and honour, and this brooch is no exception.”

According to the desiginer, “its design draws directly from RAF insignia, with stylised wings rendered in polished metal that catch the light while maintaining a dignified simplicity.”

But one thing she did emphasize is that “unlike more decorative brooches set with gemstones, this piece relies on silhouette alone, an intentional choice that places symbolism above ornament.”

So “from a jewellery perspective, that restraint gives it gravitas; it's a miniature sculptural form rooted in heritage rather than embellishment,” she concluded by saying.