'The Morning Show' creator on AI impact on newsroom

Charlotte Stoudt on tackling AI in 'The Morning Show'

Newsrooms are a key theme of The Morning Show, so as the AI is advancing, it sparks the questions within the series on how to tackle it.



Charlotte Stoudt, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, gives a walkthrough of how they address the issue in the show.

"AI is a massive, massive complex topic, so we tried to ask: How are people genuinely using it in newsrooms? Start there: what is our world thinking about AI? What is the world of journalism thinking?"

He continues, "With all of our stories, unless the topic can bring out something emotionally resonant and challenge a character on a very personal level, then it doesn’t belong in the season."

"What happens when tech becomes a way to look in the mirror and ask: Who am I really? And, am I on the right path? There are many, many things we could have covered that we didn’t, that are in the world and are incredibly urgent," Charlotte concludes.

The Morning Show season four's first two episodes is available on Apple TV+.