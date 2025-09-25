Meta extends Teen Accounts to Facebook, Messenger worldwide

Image showing the logo of Meta through a magnifying glass. — AFP/File

Meta has announced expanding its "Teen Accounts” feature to Facebook and Messenger worldwide, a year after rolling out the initiative on Instagram.

Hundreds of millions of teenagers are already using Teen Accounts across its platforms, including Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, according to the company.

The feature is designed to strengthen online safety by automatically limiting who teens can interact with, filtering the content they see, and promoting healthier screen time.

"Teen Account protections were designed to address parents’ top concerns with automatic protections to limit who their teens are talking to online and the content they’re seeing, and ensure their time is well spent," a Meta statement read.

It added, "While there’s always more work to be done, we’re encouraged to see that Teen Accounts are bringing parents more peace of mind when it comes to their teens’ online experiences.

Meta said that it will start placing teens who are new to the app, and teens who are already using Facebook and Messenger, into Teen Accounts as early as this week in Pakistan.

"As part of Meta’s commitment to supporting parents and protecting teens, the organisation is always working on new ways to keep teens safe on its apps."

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said, “We want parents to feel good about their teens using social media. We know teens use apps like Instagram to connect with friends and explore their interests, and they should be able to do so without worrying about unsafe or inappropriate experiences.”

He added, “Teen Accounts are designed to give parents peace of mind. Since launching on Instagram a year ago, we’ve added limits on teens going Live, more restrictions in DMs, and also improved our ability to make sure people are in age-appropriate experiences. Supporting parents and helping teens use our apps safely is a responsibility we take seriously.”