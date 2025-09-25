 
Indian police book Quaid-i-Azam's grandson for alleged forgery

FIR accuses Nusli Nevil Wadia, family members of submitting fabricated documents before high court in 2010

Web Desk
September 25, 2025

An undated image of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Nusli Nevil Wadia. — Instagram@Nusli Wadia
MUMBAI: Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's grandson Nusli Nevil Wadia, along with other family members, has been booked by India's Bangur Nagar police for alleged forging and fabrication of documents in court proceedings against Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd, the Hindustan Times reported.

The first information report (FIR), names seven people, including 81-year-old business tycoon Wadia, on the orders of the metropolitan magistrate court at Boriavali.

The court's orders provision registration of FIR against Nusli Wadia, Maureen Wadia, Ness Wadia, Jehangir Wadia, HJ Bamji, KF Bharucha and RE Wandewala for being involved in alleged cheating and forgery.

The case at hand concerns a 30-year-old agreement reached between Wadia and Ferani Hotels for a plot of land in Malad. The land was to be developed by Ferani Hotels with builder K Raheja, and Wadia was to receive 12% of the gross sale proceeds.

The case is marred by allegations of malafide, commercial disputes, authority issues and has gone through the Bombay High Court and even the Supreme Court.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4)for cheating, 331(2) for punishment of house-trespass, 336(3) for forgery, 339, 338, 340(2) for forged document and 619(2) for criminal conspiracy of the Baratiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In the FIR, the complainant CEO of Ferani Hotels Pvt Ltd Mahndera Chande has said that the accused forged the documents submitted in the Bombay High Court in 2010 during a commercial dispute.

The complaint was lodged in the Bangur Nagar Police Station on March 15, 2025 and again with the Mumbai police commissioner on March 24. However, with police failing to take action, Chande approachd the metropolitan magistrate after which the court issued the relevant order on September 20.

