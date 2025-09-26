Asia Cup: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slams Indian team over handshake row

Shashi Tharoor, a member of parliament from India's main opposition Congress party, speaks during an interview at his office in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. — Reuters

As Pakistan and India prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticised the Indian players for refusing to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the ongoing tournament.

Speaking to Indian news outlet ANI, Tharoor said that sport should not be entangled with politics or conflict.

"I personally feel that once the decision was made to play, if we feel so strongly about Pakistan, then we should not have played them at all. But if we are going to play, we should play in the spirit of the game and shake hands. We did this even in 1999 during the Kargil War, when soldiers were dying on the frontlines, and yet we shook hands with Pakistan during the World Cup in England," he said.

Tharoor further stressed that cricket has its own spirit, separate from tensions between nations and their armies.

The issue arose during the high-profile game between the arch-rivals, which drew significant attention both on and off the field.

Tensions had heightened at the toss during the group stage match when both teams skipped the traditional handshake, reportedly at the match referee's advice.

India won the group-stage match by seven wickets, but skipper Yadav crossed all boundaries of sportsmanship by using his post-match presentation speech to drag politics into cricket.

The PCB, in its complaint, accused the Indian captain of politicising cricket and violating the ICC’s code of conduct on neutrality.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) formally reprimanded Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav over his political statements after their Asia Cup game against Pakistan on September 14.