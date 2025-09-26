Karachi University cancels Justice Tariq Jahangiri's LLB degree

IHC's Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. — IHC website/File

KU says Justice Jahangiri was never student of Islamia Law College.

Syndicate upholds UFM committee ruling on unfair means case.

Varisity issues notification after approval from Vice Chancellor.



The University of Karachi has cancelled the LLB degree of Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, according to a notification issued by the varsity on Friday.

The notification stated that, in compliance with the approval of the competent authority, the university syndicate, in its meeting on August 31, 2024, endorsed "Resolution No 06 and upheld the recommendation of the Unfair Means Committee (UFM)".

“In pursuance of the Syndicate meeting held on 31.08.2024, his LLB enrolment number AIL-7124/87 and seat number 22857 are hereby withdrawn and cancelled,” reads the notification.

“Justice Jahangiri was found guilty of using unfair means and has been barred for three years from admission to any university or college, as well as from appearing in any university examination,” it added.

The university further clarified that the IHC judge had never been a student of Islamia Law College, Karachi, in 1989.





The varsity issues a notification with the approval of the Vice Chancellor.

The SHC had earlier suspended the University of Karachi’s unfair means committee decision as well as its syndicate declaration about the invalidity of the Islamabad High Court judge’s degree.

The petitioner had challenged the decision of the unfair means committee of the KU on August 17, 2024, whereby the degree of Justice Jehangiri was cancelled.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that under the relevant clauses of the university, all punishments under Regulation 14 shall be awarded by the syndicate on the recommendation of the unfair means committee appointed by the syndicate for the purpose, and the latter itself may hold an inquiry or authorise one or more of its members to do so, The News reported.

The counsel said that under the rules, the examination results of such candidates would be withheld till their cases were decided by the syndicate.

The counsel submitted that the impugned decision of the committee did not reflect whether the aggrieved person was heard, nor was any record called from the Islamia Law College, but they decided summarily to defame a judge of the IHC, mainly because of a letter written by six judges of that high court, and the matter was sub judice before the apex court.