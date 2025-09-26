Sonam Wangchuk, 57, an Indian education reformer, looks on as he conducts a hunger strike demanding constitutional safeguards and statehood in the Himalayan region of occupied Ladakh, March 21, 2024.— Reuters

Indian police on Friday detained prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk over violent protests in the Himalayan territory of occupied Ladakh that left at least five people dead, a lawyer said.

Demonstrations demanding greater political autonomy for the sparsely populated, high-altitude region bordering China and Pakistan turned deadly on Wednesday when security forces opened fire.

New Delhi blamed the unrests on "provocative speeches" by Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike demanding either full federal statehood for occupied Ladakh or constitutional protections for its tribal communities, land and fragile environment.

Mustafa Haji, a lawyer for the Apex Body Leh — which is spearheading the protests — told AFP that Wangchuk was "picked up" by the police from his village of Uley Tokpo on Friday.

"Charges against him are not known yet," Haji said.

An engineer by training, Wangchuk, 59, is best known for pioneering water conservation projects in the Himalayas.

He received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018 for his environmental work and contributions to reforming local schooling in occupied Ladakh.

His life and work are said to have inspired a character played by Bollywood star Aamir Khan in the hugely popular movie "Three Idiots".

Wangchuk, who is a vocal advocate for occupied Ladakh’s environmental protection and tribal rights, was briefly detained by Delhi Police last year during a protest march.

Indian authorities on Thursday cancelled his non-profit’s foreign funding licence.

Modi’s government split occupied Ladakh off from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, imposing direct rule on both.

New Delhi has yet to fulfil its promise to include Ladakh in the "Sixth Schedule" of India’s constitution, which allows people to make their own laws and policies.

India’s army maintains a large presence in occupied Ladakh, which includes disputed border areas with China.

Troops from the two countries clashed there in 2020, killing at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.