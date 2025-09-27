Infralectric rolls out Pakistan's first Green Sukuk as AI ESaaS goes live

This image shows mobile phone connection towers. — AFP/File

Infralectric, a Brillanz Group company, has launched Pakistan’s first Green Sukuk for the telecom sector and completed a 25MWh AI-powered Energy-Storage-as-a-Service (ESaaS) deployment, it announced on Thursday.

The Shariah-compliant, 100% principal-guaranteed sukuk — up to Rs3 billion — is being developed with InfraZamin Pakistan to finance low-carbon, AI-enabled upgrades to telecom tower infrastructure.

Powered by Thunder AI, Infralectric’s ESaaS replaces significant diesel generator runtime with battery storage and intelligent controls across participating tower sites.

Company figures indicate annual savings of over 5 million litres of diesel, improved uptime, and emissions reductions of around 13,500 tonnes of CO₂ per year — equivalent to planting more than 220,000 trees annually.

“This is a historic moment for Pakistan’s digital and energy future,” said Bilal Qureshi, CEO, Brillanz Group. Pairing Thunder AI-powered ESaaS with the first green sukuk for telecom. He added that it "shows innovation and sustainability can drive growth together”.

Calling the day “historic”, Fahd Haroon, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, said the initiatives demonstrate how collaboration can modernise tower infrastructure, cut carbon, and create scalable green investments that strengthen both the economy and the environment.

"The government remains committed to supporting such progress, where finance, technology and sustainability converge to build Pakistan’s digital future and advance our climate commitments,” he also said.

Maheen Rahman, CEO, InfraZamin Pakistan, described Infralectric as “a prime candidate for the sukuk market”, adding that the structure is designed to unlock sustainable finance for the telecom sector through innovative credit guarantees that mobilise private capital at scale and support climate-resilient infrastructure.

"Such initiatives modernise critical digital infrastructure and also contribute to Pakistan’s decarbonisation and long-term economic resilience,” she said.

Telecom towers in Pakistan have long relied on diesel gensets to bridge power gaps. Infralectric’s model shifts sites towards battery-first, AI-managed operations, while the green sukuk offers a repeatable, Sharia-compliant financing path for wider rollout across the network.