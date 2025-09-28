Asia Cup final: Sahibzada Farhan slams second fifty against India

Pakistan’s opening batter Sahibzada Farhan in action against India during Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, September 28, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan’s opening batter Sahibzada Farhan stood up for his side on the big stage, scoring a valuable half-century in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India on Sunday.

The right-handed batter looked in great touch early in the inning as he played shots all around the ground.

The highlight of his knock became the fourth over when he hit India’s Jasprit Bumrah for 12 runs — including a four and a six.

He reached his half-century in just 35 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes.

Farhan added another six to his knock and reached 57 off 38 balls before he fell to Axar Patel while going for another big shot.

Before his dismissal, Farhan’s fireworks lifted Pakistan to 84 in 9.3 overs, and put them in a commanding position.

The half-century was his second in the tournament, both of which have come against India.

The historic final marks the first time Pakistan and India face each other in an Asia Cup title clash, further fueling excitement around the encounter.

Farhan, who became the first-ever Pakistani to hit India’s Jasprit Bumrah for a six in international cricket during the traditional rivals’ group-stage Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14, charged against the pacer again in the historic final.

Overall, the Pakistan batter has thus far scored 51 runs against Bumrah off 34 deliveries in T20Is with the help of three sixes and six fours.

Fans lauded Farhan for his aggressive approach and his dominance over the Indian seamer in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.



