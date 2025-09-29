Indian PM Modi criticised for dubbing Asia Cup win 'Operation Sindoor'

This collage shows Indian PM Narendra Modi and Indian cricket team celebrating after winning the Asia Cup 2025. — AFP/Reuters/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under fire after describing India’s victory in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 as “Operation Sindoor”, prompting widespread condemnation that the remark militarises a sporting event.

Modi's comment, posted on social media platform X, congratulated Indian cricketers on their win while framing the match in militaristic terms.

Social media users and commentators quickly condemned the comparison. Critics say equating a cricket match with a military operation risks politicising sport and undermining the game’s spirit.

Reacting to the move, a journalist wrote on X: "A prime minister declaring Cricket Match equal to war. Just because India lost the war to Pakistan they need anything just anything to compensate for that loss."

Another user termed Modi's comments "tone-deaf".

Meanwhile, journalist Fakhar Durrani responded by pointing out India's tendency to treat cricket as war. He was of the view that Pakistan's cricket board should maintain a disciplined, professional structure with merit-based selection to strengthen the sport internally, similar to the professional standards in Pakistan's armed forces.

The comment comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions earlier this year, when a May attack in Pahalgam prompted a four-day military confrontation between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack; Pakistan denied the allegation. The stand-off ended with a ceasefire brokered by the United States.



