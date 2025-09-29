'Move on': Kapil Dev calls for calm after Pak-India controversy in Asia Cup

Former Indian cricket team's captain Kapil Dev speaks during a news conference in Mumbai, India. — Reuters/File

After the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 was hit by a series of controversies, former India skipper Kapil Dev stressed that cricketers from his side to "move on" and "let politicians do their job".

His comments came after Indian cricketers soured the gentlemen's play from the beginning of the tournament, from handshake snub to declining trophy handover from Mohsin Naqvi, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, who also heads Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking on India Today, Dev, who captained India to World Cup glory in 1983, said that while it was natural for players to have feelings for their country, such emotions should not prevent sportsmanship on the field.

"Shaking hands is not a big thing. You didn't shake hands; it does not matter. You have also announced that you don't want to take the trophy from that man. That's also fine."

He added: "But you can't linger on for this type of thing. You have to finish, you have to move on. Let the government do that job, let the politician do that job."

The ex-cricketer urged that both sides should strive to resolve issues.

For media quarters, Dev was of the view: "I just want to say — your responsibility, and responsibility for the entire media, also we should look into the sports side rather than looking into the politics side."

"Yes, the media has the responsibility to bring everything to the table, but as a sportsman, I would like to see that we stick to sports. It will be much better," he added.

This year's continental cricket tournament was marred by many controversies after captains from both sides refused a customary handshake during three encounters.

The handshake snub came in the backdrop of an ongoing row between the arch-rivals, stemming from the group-stage clash to the final, which attracted considerable attention both on and off the field.

The marquee event concluded with another controversy when the Indian cricket team refused to receive the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chairman Naqvi.

The move reportedly came on the directives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after India became the Asia Cup champions by defeating Pakistan in the tournament final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium a day ago.

The post-match ceremony was concluded without a trophy handover to the Men in Blue.