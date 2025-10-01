India down Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup 2025 opener

India’s Deepti Sharma celebrates after a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 game against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, September 30, 2025. — ICC

India were off to a flying start in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign as they beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs in the opening game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday.

The rain-reduced game saw India bundling Sri Lanka out for 211 in 45.4 overs, after the target was revised to 271 in 47 overs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

India lost Smriti Mandhana early after electing to bat, and Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol tried to rebuild with a 67-run partnership for the second wicket.

Boundaries were hard to come by as Sri Lanka's spinners applied tight control, and wickets began to tumble.

Inoka Ranaweera was the key destroyer, dismissing Rawal in the 20th over and then taking three wickets in the 26th over, removing Harleen, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur in a decisive spell.

Richa Ghosh soon fell to Chamari Athapaththu, leaving India struggling at 124/6.

The innings was steadied by Amanjot and Deepti, who stitched together a century partnership. Combining caution with calculated aggression, the duo rotated the strike effectively and gradually accelerated the scoring.

Amanjot became the first half-centurion of the tournament, finishing with five fours and a six, while Deepti scored a run-a-ball 50, hitting three boundaries.

Sneh Rana provided a late flourish, striking two fours and as many sixes to add 34 crucial runs in the final two overs.

Sri Lanka's chase began brightly, with Athapaththu and Hasini Perera finding regular boundaries, including a six from Athapaththu off Kranti Gaud. However, Gaud struck back soon after, bowling Perera to end a 30-run opening stand.

Harshitha Samarawickrama counterattacked with three fours in an over off Amanjot, giving Sri Lanka a productive first powerplay of 45 runs.

Athapaththu dominated early overs against Deepti, hitting two sixes and two fours, but was eventually bowled for 43, giving India a crucial breakthrough.

India’s bowlers, led by Rana, then applied relentless pressure. Harshitha Madavi was trapped leg-before by Shree Charani, while Vishmi Gunaratne was dismissed in front by Amanjot.

Deepti returned to dismiss Kavisha Dilhari and Anushka Sanjeewani as Sri Lanka slipped to 140/6. Nilakshi de Silva tried to fight back but fell to Rana, who also removed Achini Kulasuriya.

Rawal wrapped up the innings, trapping Ranaweera in front, as India claimed a comfortable win despite early hiccups.