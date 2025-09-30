 
FBR rules out extension in tax return submission deadline

Tax collecting authority says late filers to face penalties under tax law provisions

September 30, 2025

A policeman walks past the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office building in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 29, 2018. — Reuters
  • Filing deadline officially closes at midnight tonight.
  • Simplified return form available for easy submission.
  • 15-day extension only after paying due tax.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday ruled out extension in filing income tax returns for the 2025 tax year, saying that all eligible taxpayers must submit their returns by midnight tonight.

In a statement, the FBR said the filing window officially closes at 12am, after which those who fail to comply will be treated as late filers under the law.

The authority clarified that non-filers will face penalties in accordance with existing legal provisions.

The tax authority emphasised that taxpayers can conveniently submit their returns using the newly introduced simplified income tax return form. However, it warned that any returns filed after the deadline would carry consequences under the law.

FBR advised all eligible taxpayers to ensure submission before the cut-off time tonight. It added that while the filing date itself will not be extended, taxpayers who clear their due tax liabilities may obtain a 15-day extension solely for the purpose of submitting their returns.

Earlier, FBR removed the "estimated market value column" from the income tax return form 2025 on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the facilitation of taxpayers.

The prime minister constituted a committee, chaired by Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, to examine the new column introduced by FBR in the IRIS tax return requiring tax filers to declare the estimated fair market value of moveable and immovable assets, assess its implications for the tax filers, and recommend corrective measures or improvements, said a news release.

The committee comprised the petroleum minister, state minister for finance, attorney general for Pakistan, SAPM on Coordination of Office of DPM, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, and Member Customs FBR.

