FBR extends tax return filing deadline by 15 days

A policeman walks past the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office building in Islamabad, on August 29, 2018. — Reuters

FBR extends income tax return deadline by 15 days.

New deadline set for October 15, says FBR statement.

Decision follows requests from trade bodies, general public.



ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the 2025 tax year by 15 days.

In a statement, the FBR said that the deadline had been extended in view of the request from various trade bodies, taxpayers, and tax bar associations.

Now, income tax returns for tax year 2025 can be filed till October 15.

“This decision has been made under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. The extension in the deadline has been granted in response to requests made by various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and the general public,” read the notification.

The relaxation comes just hours after the body had ruled out extension in filing income tax returns for the 2025 tax year, saying that all eligible taxpayers must submit their returns by midnight tonight.

The FBR had, earlier this month, removed the "estimated market value column" from the income tax return form 2025 on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the facilitation of taxpayers.