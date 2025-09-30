Conviction rate in Sindh 'rises to 15%' after DNA laboratory establishment

A doctor at Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory in University of Karachi. — SFDSL website

Head of the DNA laboratory at Karachi University, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed has said that since the establishment of the lab, the conviction rate in Sindh has risen to 15%, significantly higher than the 4% average in other provinces.

He made these remarks while addressing a symposium held at Karachi University. The symposium took place at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences.

It was attended by representatives from the armed forces, Sindh Rangers, Sindh Police, national and international rescue organisations, and a large number of students.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed said the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory has worked on over 9,000 cases so far. He also presented a detailed report on the lab’s performance during the event.

Police Surgeon Dr Samia Syed also addressed the gathering, praising the DNA lab’s role in solving various cases. She specifically mentioned the identification of bodies in the Model Colony plane crash, where the DNA lab played an important role. She noted that before the lab was established, such cases posed many challenges.

The ceremony was also addressed by Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch, former Minister Professor Atta-ur-Rahman, NADRA’s Nadir Punjwani, and others.