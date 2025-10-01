Netflix drops 'Frankenstein's official trailer

Netflix debuts 'Frankenstein's main trailer

Guillermo del Toro is arguably the father of modern monster movies. So, as the trailer of Frankenstein debuts, his take on Mary Shelley’s novel finally comes to place.

In the Netflix drama, Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi star as the well-known doctor and monster duo.

Other cast members include Mia Goth, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.

The movie premiered earlier at the Venice International Film Festival. With an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score, the film is set to go on a limited theatrical release on October 17.

Though the character of Frankenstein is usually associated with fear, in Guillermo's words, his take on the monster is anything but terrifying. Instead, he describes it as "staggeringly beautiful, in an otherworldly way."

Moreover, weighing in on the Oscar's portrayal, he said, "Victor is as much an artist as he is a surgeon."

"And if he's been dreaming about this creature for all his life, he's going to nail it. It looks like a newborn, alabaster creature. The scars are beautiful and almost aerodynamic," the filmmaker said in an interview with EW.

Guillermo also raved about Jacob's character, saying he "brought a truth to this performance that's really something to behold."

After a release in select theaters, Frankenstein will land on Netflix on November 7.