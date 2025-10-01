 
Geo News

Netflix drops 'Frankenstein's official trailer

Finally the official trailer of 'Frankenstein' is here

By
Hassan Sohail
|

October 01, 2025

Netflix debuts 'Frankenstein's main trailer 

Guillermo del Toro is arguably the father of modern monster movies. So, as the trailer of Frankenstein debuts, his take on Mary Shelley’s novel finally comes to place.

In the Netflix drama, Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi star as the well-known doctor and monster duo.

Other cast members include Mia Goth, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.

The movie premiered earlier at the Venice International Film Festival. With an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score, the film is set to go on a limited theatrical release on October 17.

Though the character of Frankenstein is usually associated with fear, in Guillermo's words, his take on the monster is anything but terrifying. Instead, he describes it as "staggeringly beautiful, in an otherworldly way."

Moreover, weighing in on the Oscar's portrayal, he said, "Victor is as much an artist as he is a surgeon."

"And if he's been dreaming about this creature for all his life, he's going to nail it. It looks like a newborn, alabaster creature. The scars are beautiful and almost aerodynamic," the filmmaker said in an interview with EW.

Guillermo also raved about Jacob's character, saying he "brought a truth to this performance that's really something to behold."

After a release in select theaters, Frankenstein will land on Netflix on November 7.

Aimee Lou Wood on fans accepting her major trait
Aimee Lou Wood on fans accepting her major trait
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Urban Keith divorce revealed video
Real reason behind Nicole Kidman, Urban Keith divorce revealed
Nicole Kidman faces $600k per year clause in Keith Urban prenup
Nicole Kidman faces $600k per year clause in Keith Urban prenup
Jimmy Kimmel shares his emotional turmoil during suspension: 'I lost'
Jimmy Kimmel shares his emotional turmoil during suspension: 'I lost'
Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'biggest risk' he took in life
Matthew McConaughey gets honest about 'biggest risk' he took in life
Nicole Kidman caught off guard as Keith Urban's friends knew of divorce before her
Nicole Kidman caught off guard as Keith Urban's friends knew of divorce before her
Moms Unite: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's families bond amid wedding excitement
Moms Unite: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's families bond amid wedding excitement
Stephen Colbert reflects on his show's cancelation with Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert reflects on his show's cancelation with Jimmy Kimmel