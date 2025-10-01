Dubai property market sees AED495.87bn in transactions in first 9 months

A general view of residential skyscrapers and a beach in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 11, 2021. — Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai’s real estate sector has continued its strong growth trajectory in 2025, with the first nine months of the year recording 157,302 transactions amounting to AED495.87 billion (Rs38.01 trillion).

According to data released by the Dubai Land and Property Department (DLD), the activity covered a broad range of asset types, including 126,345 units, 9,736 buildings, and 21,221 land plots, reflecting deep and diversified investor engagement across the emirate’s property market.

Among the top-performing areas, Business Bay led all districts in total transaction value for first-sale flats, with 5,704 deals worth AED13.10 billion (Rs1.004 trillion).

The area accounted for over 434,000 square metres of sold space, confirming its status as a high-demand commercial and residential zone.

The Burj Khalifa District followed closely, driven by a strong resale market. It saw 2,020 transactions worth AED8.14 billion (Rs624 billion), spanning over 256,000 square metres.

The location remains a top choice for premium real estate investment due to its global recognition and luxury appeal.

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) recorded the highest number of transactions among the three leading areas, with 7,185 first-sale flat deals valued at AED7.89 billion (Rs604 billion) and over 502,000 square metres sold.

Known for its affordability and family-friendly layout, JVC continues to attract middle-income investors and end-users alike.

Dubai’s transparent property laws, investor-friendly policies, and tax-free structure continue to attract buyers globally — including a growing number of Pakistani investors.

As the final quarter of 2025 begins, analysts expect continued momentum, driven by ongoing development, visa reforms, and international interest in Dubai’s maturing property market.