'Politics should stay aside': AB de Villiers slams India's trophy refusal from Mohsin Naqvi

Former South African batting star AB de Villiers has criticised India’s refusal to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, calling it a case of politics intruding into sport.

Speaking on his"AB de Villiers 360" YouTube channel, de Villiers said the chaotic trophy presentation that followed India’s Asia Cup victory sent the wrong message.

"Team India sort of weren’t happy with who was handing out the trophy. I don’t feel that belongs in sports. Politics should stay aside. Sport is one thing, and it should be celebrated for what it is," he said.

“Quite sad to see that, but hopefully they sort things out in the future. It does put the sport, the players, the sportsmen, the cricketers in a very tough position, and that’s what I hate to see. It was quite awkward there at the end.”

The Asia Cup was marked by visible hostility between the Indian and Pakistani teams, with no handshakes exchanged across three meetings and a tense atmosphere spilling into medal and trophy protocols.

Earlier, India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev advised his compatriots to "move on" and "let politicians do their job"

Speaking on India Today, Dev, who captained India to World Cup glory in 1983, said that while it was natural for players to have feelings for their country, such emotions should not prevent sportsmanship on the field.

"Shaking hands is not a big thing. You didn't shake hands; it does not matter. You have also announced that you don't want to take the trophy from that man. That's also fine."

He added: "But you can't linger on for this type of thing. You have to finish, you have to move on. Let the government do that job, let the politician do that job."