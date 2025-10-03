'Don't politicise it': Sana Mir responds to Indian critics of Azad Kashmir remark

Former Pakist Women's cricket player Sana Mir can be seen in this image dated April 30, 2023. — Facebook/mir.sana05

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir has responded to Indian criticism over her reference to “Azad Kashmir” during commentary in Pakistan’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh in Colombo.

The incident occurred at the R Premadasa Stadium, where Mir, while speaking about Pakistan all-rounder Natalia Pervaiz, initially said “Kashmir” before correcting herself to “Azad Kashmir.”

Mir took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a statement, lamenting that her remarks were blown out of proportion “and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure”.

She clarified her words were never meant as a political remark but as part of the storytelling that commentators do by highlighting players’ backgrounds.

“It’s unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion […] My comment about a Pakistan player’s hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced […] There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments,” Mir wrote.

She added that as a commentator on the World Feed her role was to focus on the sport and players, showcasing inspiring stories of grit and perseverance, not politics.

To support her statement, Mir also shared a screenshot from ESPNcricinfo, showing Natalia Pervaiz’s profile listing her birthplace as “Bandala, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.” Mir explained this was her source of information, though she noted the site has since been updated.

The clarification comes at a sensitive time in cricket relations between Pakistan and India. The men's Asia Cup 2025 tournament saw India’s men’s team refuse handshakes with Pakistani players, while the trophy presentation was overshadowed by India’s refusal to accept medals from ACC and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

With Pakistan’s women playing all their matches in Sri Lanka due to PCB-BCCI tensions, the controversy around Mir’s comment has further highlighted how cricket continues to be entangled with politics.

Bangladesh won the match by seven wickets, leaving Pakistan struggling to stay afloat in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup.