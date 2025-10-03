Texas woman sentenced to five years for attempted drowning of Muslim child

Elizabeth Wolf, accused of the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Palestinian-American Muslim girl, poses for an undated police booking photograph in the Dallas suburb of Euless, Texas, US. — Reuters

A Texas woman was sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian-American Muslim girl in a May 2024 incident that local police said was motivated by racial bias.

Court records and proceedings cited by CBS News and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram showed Judge Andy Porter sentenced Elizabeth Wolf, 43, after she pleaded guilty to attempted murder and injury to a child. Wolf was indicted last year after the attack, which was condemned by then-President Joe Biden, and waived a trial by jury.

Why it's important

Human rights advocates note rising threats against American Muslims, Arabs and Jews since the start of Israel's assault on Gaza after a 2023 Hamas attack.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex swimming pool in Euless, Texas. Wolf argued with the mother of the 3-year-old girl. The mother was also at the pool with her 6-year-old son, and Wolf asked where they were from, a police report said.

Wolf tried to drown the 3-year-old and attempted to grab the 6-year-old, the report said. The mother pulled her daughter from the water and the children were medically cleared after medics responded.

Other US incidents

Recent incidents raising anti-Muslim bias concerns include the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy in Illinois, the stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Texas and a violent mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters in California.

There was also the shooting of two Israeli visitors in Florida whom a suspect mistook for Palestinians and an assault by a pro-Israeli mob in New York City that chanted "Death to Arabs."

Incidents raising alarm over antisemitism and anti-Israeli attitudes include the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, a Colorado attack that killed one person and an arson attack on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence.