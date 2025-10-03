'Trionda': FIFA unveils official ball of 2026 World Cup

 
October 03, 2025

General view has holograms are displayed during the official launch of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Ball "Trionda" at Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 02, 2025 in New York City. — AFP

FIFA has unveiled the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, combining high-tech refinements and design details celebrating the three co-host countries — the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The ball, called Trionda, was again designed by German manufacturer Adidas, provider of the official World Cup balls since the 1970 tournament.

The 2026 FIFA Men´s World Cup match ball named Trionda is pictured during its unveiling in New York on October 2, 2025. — AFP

"I am delighted and proud to present the Trionda," FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the ball was revealed at an event in New York on Thursday.

The first World Cup organised by three countries, with 48 teams competing, inspired both the name and the design of the ball featuring red, blue and green colours.

Iconography from each host nation — maple leaves from Canada, the eagle from Mexico and stars from the United States also feature, with a triangle referring to the unity of the three countries.

Former footballers Jurgen Klinsmann, Cafu, Zinedine Zidane, Alessandro Del Piero, and Xavi Hernandez attend the official launch of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Ball "Trionda" at Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 02, 2025, in New York City, US. — AFP

Less visible are technological advancements that include deep seams designed to produce "optimal in-flight stability" and embossed icons that improve grip in wet or humid conditions.

A motion sensor chip will relay information on the ball's movement, sending data to the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

The 2026 FIFA Men´s World Cup match ball named Trionda is pictured during its unveiling in New York on October 2, 2025. — AFP

The unveiling marks another step in the countdown to the North American World Cup, which will be held June 11-July 19 next year.

FIFA has launched its online phased ticket sales procedures, with more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories entering the presale draw.

The tournament draw will be held in Washington on December 5.

