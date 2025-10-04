Tom Brady reveals how he keeps his kids close to his heart

Tom Brady shares his sweet fatherly gesture for his three kids

Tom Brady expressed love for his three kids in the sweetest way.

The 48-year-old retired NFL player took to her Instagram account on October 2 and revealed how he always keeps his children close to his heart.

He posted a snap of a gold locket he was wearing at the time to stories with his kids' names, "Jack, Benny, Vivi," engraved on it.

Showing his love for his kids, Tom wrote over the photo, "Forever in my heart" with three red heart emojis.

For the unversed, Brady shares his oldest son, John "Jack," 18, with ex Bridget Moynahan and welcomed two other kids: son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with ex wife Gisele Bündchen.

Back in July, in his weekly newsletter, Tom shared a heartwarming note about how he found joy in fatherhood outside of sports and what makes him a great father.

"I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family," he shared. "I chose to do it by playing football."

"My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives," he added.