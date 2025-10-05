King Charles left Prince Andrew 'furious' with major move against Eugenie, Beatrice

King Charles reportedly left his brother Prince Andrew ‘furious’ with his major move against his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

According to a report by the Mirror, in 2011, the York sisters were receiving 24-hour security, which was axed after a row about royal funding.

The then-Prince of Wales Charles reportedly stepped in to control the spending but Prince Andrew, however, was left so “furious” that he contacted his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, for guidance.

Speaking on the Channel 5 documentary, royal expert Angela Levin said, "Prince Charles decided that as they were not likely to be very senior royals, that this was too much for the public to pay, so he stopped that.

“Prince Andrew was so angry that he wrote a note to the Queen. He said he wanted them to be considered as proper royals. He did not want the protection officers to leave them."

The Mirror also quoted a report published at the time suggested Princess Eugenie spent more than £100,000 of taxpayers' money as she explored India, America, Thailand and South Africa.

The Princess is believed to have paid for hotels and travel herself, but the massive security bill, including overtime money, was funded by the taxpayer, it is also believed.