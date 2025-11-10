In pictures: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Kris Jenner's birthday party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party

Kris Jenner was the first celebrity followers of Meghan Markle when the Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram earlier this year.

Their friendship seems to have strengthened between them over time as the mother of Kim Kardashian invited both Harry and Meghan to attend her star-studded 70th birthday party.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rubbed shoulders with Hollywood celebrities, sports icons and tech millionaires at the James Bond-themed party.

According to a US magazine, the royal couple showed "they’re Hollywood royalty as well with a spot on the star-studded guest list."

According to the US media, Jenner’s birthday party was reportedly hosted at Jeff Bezos’s swanky Beverly Hills mansion, giving guests like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Oprah, Justin Bieber, and Paris Hilton a luxurious backdrop fitting with the 007 theme.

