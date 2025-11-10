Prince Harry expresses longing for Prince William in subtle move

Prince Harry subtle move shows he misses Prince William amid life in UK

Prince Harry seemingly sent a subtle message to his estranged brother Prince William amid years-long rift.

The Duke of Sussex hinted at a longing for William, the Prince of Wales, in The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it Means to Be British.

In it, Harry wrote fondly about “the banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands,” calling these the things that make him proud to be British.

Behaviour expert Judi James told The Mirror that Harry’s emphasis on “banter” reflects the playful, teasing relationship he once shared with William.

"Harry was a man who grew up and cut his teeth on banter, especially with his brother William," James said.

She noted that the essay suggests that while Harry is living in the US, he is reflecting on the bond he once had with William.

"Interviews back in the day show their banter together was relentless and there is a suggestion that in promoting the word so strongly and emphatically here Harry is implying (perhaps subconsciously) how much he misses his older brother,” she added.