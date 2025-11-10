Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Christmas plans with royal family revealed

The royal insiders have revealed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice Christmas plans with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton at Sandringham.

According to a report by the Sun, per the GB News, Eugenie and Beatrice are expected to join the wider royal gathering, while their father Andrew is expected to face a largely solitary festive period.

The report further says the York sisters are understood to be planning to attend the traditional celebrations on the Norfolk estate.

Eugenie and Beatrice presence at Sandringham indicates they remain firmly connected to the core family circle.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are very likely to be at Sandringham, as they are very much still in the royal fold."

This will be the first Christmas of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice following the removal of their father Andrew’s prince title.

King Charles initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Andrew on October 30.

According to the palace, “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”