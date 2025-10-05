UK police probe fire at mosque as 'hate crime'

The photograph shows a blaze that erupted at the mosque's steps.— X(@MurtazaViews)

Police say no casualties reported in arson attack.

Arson suspects wearing balaclavas: mosque manager.

Suspects intended to cause maximum damage: manager.



Police said on Sunday they were investigating a suspected arson at a mosque in southern England as a "hate crime", days after a fatal attack on a synagogue.

Officers were called to the incident at the mosque in the south coast town of Peacehaven late on Saturday.

No one was injured, but the blaze caused damage to the mosque’s front entrance and a vehicle parked outside.

The fire follows Thursday’s attack on a synagogue in northern Manchester in which two people died and three others were seriously injured.

CNN quoted a volunteer mosque manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, who said that two individuals wearing balaclavas tried to force open the mosque’s door on Saturday night before pouring gasoline on the steps and setting it on fire.

He added that the mosque’s chairman and a fellow worshipper were inside at the time. They fled outside upon hearing a loud bang. However, the manager was not sure if the suspected arsonists knew people were inside.

“They could have easily died,” the manager said, adding, “These people came with full intent to cause maximum damage.”

The small mosque has been operational for four years. On the night of the incident, 10 to 15 worshippers had gathered for evening prayers at 8:15pm local time.

The police said the fire damaged the front of the mosque and a vehicle that was parked outside it.

The manager said it was the mosque chairman’s car; he works as a taxi driver to support his family. “Unfortunately, just a shell of his vehicle is left.”