Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during India clash

Pakistan's Sidra Amin (R) plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025.— AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan top-order batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its code of conduct during the Women’s Cricket World Cup match against India.

According to the apex cricketing body, the right-handed batter violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

The incident occurred on the penultimate delivery of the 40th over when Sidra was caught at square-leg by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur off Sneh Rana.

Frustrated with herself, the batter slammed her bat into the turf before walking back to the pavilion.

As a result, one demerit point has been added to the top-order batter’s disciplinary record. This was Sidra’s first offence in the 24-month period.

The 33-year-old accepted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Shandre Fritz, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, alongside third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton.

For the unversed, Level 1 breaches may result in penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.

For the unversed, Sidra Amin, who held Pakistan’s innings together in the 248-run target, remained their top-scorer with a gutsy 81 off 106 deliveries, laced with nine fours and a six.

Her dismissal eventually resulted in Pakistan getting bowled out for a meagre 159 in 43 overs and thus suffered a gruelling 88-run defeat in their second match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.