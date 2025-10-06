Prince Harry 'out of touch with reality' as Hollywood agents advise on Invictus Games

Prince Harry taking advice from 'Hollywood-type agents'

Prince Harry is said to be facing another setback as insiders claim that the Duke of Sussex has become 'out of touch with reality" in California.

According to RadarOnline Harry may be at risk of being pushed to take a step back from his Invictus Games charity, which he founded in 2014. Insiders claim, "We are all about bringing people together and inspiring those who have suffered hardship. Now, Invictus is firmly established, [and] it might be better if the duke took a step back."

Prince Harry left the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and moved to California. Now, the source claim, "I think Harry was riding high when he left the royal family because it was on his own terms."

"He was thrilled, he was happy. But now everything is crashing down in front of him after all the decisions he made – leaving the family, the memoir, the Netflix series," they added. "He probably thought that he would be a winner being away from the royal family. But he's beginning to realize that things are blowing up in his face."

As per the royal insiders Prince Harry is "living in this bubble in California" and "Hollywood-type agents" are said to be advising him about what to do with Invictus Games.

However, "That's obviously not how charity business works in the U.K."

They also noted that the Duke of Sussex's wife Meghan Markle may also be "whispering in his ear."

"He's probably listening to her too much. They are both a little bit out of touch with reality – especially being surrounded by the Hollywood set," they added.