Sarah Ferguson thinks ‘it's time for redemption' amid Andrew drama

Sarah Ferguson believes it’s finally her time for redemption

Sarah Ferguson reportedly believes it is time for her redemption despite the renewed scrutiny over her and her ex-husband Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duchess of York is said to be planning a major comeback by reinventing herself as a women’s empowerment speaker.

Advertisement

According to Radar Online, Fergie wants to launch a new public effort focused on confidence and self-acceptance.

Despite getting thrown out of their royal residence, Royal Lodge, and the removal of their royal titles, Ferguson is said to be determined to “lead with authenticity.”

Speaking on the matter, a friend of her said, "Sarah's always been a fighter, resourceful, sharp, and able to find a way through when things get tough.”

“But this plan is a gamble. People aren't going to overlook her connections to Epstein and Andrew simply because she starts promoting messages about confidence and self-acceptance."

An insider also revealed that Fergie told her advisers that she wants to "lead with authenticity," someone who has "made mistakes but learned from them."

"She's absolutely certain this is her moment for redemption," said an insider, adding, "Sarah's convinced that people are drawn to comeback stories.”

“She's determined to cast herself as the lead in hers."