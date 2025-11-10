Kate Middleton outshines Prince William with calm authority at key event

Prince William stays behind as Kate Middleton takes on major role

Kate Middleton seemed to take a leading role at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony, according to a body language expert.

The Princess of Wales stood separately from Prince William during the event but her calm and confident presence drew attention.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Judi James said Kate appeared “the more dominant royal,” standing tall and Queen Camilla stood slightly behind her.

The expert said that Kate’s quiet confidence showed her growing influence within the royal family.

"Kate almost took the visual role of the more dominant royal here, standing tall, straight and virtually immobile to the front, wearing a solemn expression while Camilla appeared happier to stand slightly behind her to her right, glancing at her order of service and looking around,” said James.

She added, "Camilla chatted to Kate at some point, and Kate did respond with a warm, receptive smile but her preferred mood seemed to be one of respectful reflection."

"Despite her very elegant look, though, Kate did seem unable to keep herself from throwing a checking glance down at her husband as he walked out behind his father

"Her expression softened slightly with what looked like pride but when William walked back into the building after the service, she did relax enough to flash a specifically-aimed, dimpled smile of approval and support."