Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton talk decoded by lip reader

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton’s balcony conversation on Remembrance Sunday has been revealed by an expert.



Their Majesties, who watched the Cenotaph

Advertisement

from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, were spotted amazed at the scenes.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told The Mirror that Camilla simply said the word "wow" as she saw the procession.

This comes as body language expert James comments on the diminishing Royal group at the Cenotaph.

Royal expert Judi James told The Mirror: "This was a severely diminished royal group thanks to Princess Anne commemorating abroad and Andrew's obvious absence. A rather tearful-looking Charles had just his elder son and his younger brother behind him and looked especially isolated and reflective as he stood beneath the Cenotaph."