Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'trapped' by parents' Epstein scandal fallout

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in crisis as Andrew, Sarah Ferguson face humiliation

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be in crisis as their parents ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson face royal disgrace.

As reported by Radar Online, insiders revealed that the York sisters' reputations are now hanging in the balance amid fresh scrutiny of their family's scandal.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are in an impossible position," the source said. "The shadow of their parents' scandals keeps following them, and it's getting harder to protect their own reputations. Each new story about Sarah or Andrew makes it tougher to be taken seriously in professional and philanthropic circles."

Another source went on to add that Beatrice and Eugenie both have "put in the work" but their "positions and opportunities have always been connected to their family name."

"Now that name is becoming a liability. There's genuine fear that the fallout from their parents could unravel everything they've achieved," the source said.

"They're technically private citizens, yet they still enjoy advantages most people can't imagine. With their parents losing titles and status, the contrast is becoming glaring, and public patience for that kind of privilege is wearing thin," the palace insider noted.

However, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be close to their parents. "They love both their parents deeply, but they're not blind to how it looks," a family friend shared.