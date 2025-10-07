Taylor Swift ready to pause career for wedding prep with Travis Kelce: Source

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoying calm before wedding storm

Taylor Swift is all set to take a break from work to start her wedding preparations with Travis Kelce.

Following her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3, a source privy to People revealed that the Lover singer is excited to plan her wedding.

"She's been super focused on work commitments. She's not kidding when she says she's exhausted. She's ready for a break so she can focus on the wedding," the insider revealed, adding, "She's very excited about planning the wedding."

Moreover, the source also noted that the newly engaged couple are quietly soaking in engagement joy and still in disbelief over the new chapter of their love story.

For the unversed, Travis and Taylor announced their engagement on social media on August 26.

"Being engaged hasn’t fully hit either of them yet," the tattler told the outlet. "It’s still kind of strange and exciting and new to say 'fiancé' when they’re talking about each other, and they both kind of laugh every time they catch themselves saying it. They’ve just been taking it all in quietly."

The couple tried "to enjoy some downtime together and let it all sink in" before Taylor's album release.

A second source added, The two "are not doing anything over-the-top to celebrate," and they are simply "enjoying being together and having a little bit of normalcy before things pick up again."

"It’s been a lot of excitement all at once," the insider added. "They’re both just really happy. It’s been a whirlwind, but it’s the good kind. They know how lucky they are to be in this moment together.”