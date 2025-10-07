Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce still 'in disbelief' over engagement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce embracing 'quiet joy' post-engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still finding it "strange" and new to call each other "fiance."

A source told People that the Life of a Showgirl artist and the NFL star are quietly soaking in engagement joy and are still in "disbelief" over the new chapter of their love story.

"Being engaged hasn’t fully hit either of them yet," the insider told the outlet, adding, "It’s still kind of strange and exciting and new to say 'fiancé' when they’re talking about each other.

The source went on to say, "And they both kind of laugh every time they catch themselves saying it."

"They’ve just been taking it all in quietly," the tipster added.

For the unversed, Travis poped the question to Taylor in August and made in public via Instagram on 26th August.

A second source noted that the newly engaged couple "are not doing anything over-the-top to celebrate," but they are simply "enjoying being together and having a little bit of normalcy before things pick up again."

"They’re both just really happy. It’s been a whirlwind, but it’s the good kind. They know how lucky they are to be in this moment together," the bird chirped.