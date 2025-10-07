Lawyer hurls shoe at India's chief justice over religious row

This file photo shows India's Chief Justice BR Gavai. — ANI

An Indian lawyer hurled a shoe at Chief Justice BR Gavai during court proceedings in Delhi on Monday, following remarks the judge reportedly made about Hinduism.

According to Indian media reports and witnesses present in the courtroom, the shoe narrowly missed Chief Justice Gavai and another justice before falling behind them. The incident has been described as both a serious breach of courtroom security and a grave act of public disrespect.

The lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore, was immediately restrained by security officials.

"We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan Dharma," the attacker, whose name was not given in reports on the incident, shouted as he was being led out, referring to another name for Hinduism, the Hindustan Times newspaper said.

An association of Supreme Court lawyers condemned Monday's incident and demanded that the court initiate proceedings against the lawyer involved.

"This behaviour is antithetical to the dignity of the legal profession and contrary to the constitutional values of decorum, discipline, and institutional integrity," the Supreme Court Advocates-on-record Association said in a statement.

India's Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said the attack was a result of misinformation on social media.

"I have personally seen Chief Justice visiting religious places of all religions with full reverence," Mehta told Reuters in a text message

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the shoe attack “utterly condemnable”, joining a chorus of criticism from across the political spectrum. Modi spoke to Justice Gavai and said the attack had angered every Indian, PTI reports. “There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society,” the PM said.

Throwing a shoe at someone in public is seen as an act of disrespect and humiliation in India and many other countries.

— With additional input from Reuters