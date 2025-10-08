Cardi B opens up about ‘dying' marriage to Offset: ‘very lonely'

Cardi B reveals when she noticed marriage with Offset ‘dying’

Cardi B just opened up in detail about the end of her marriage to estranged husband Offset.

During her appearance on the Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, the Grammy winner confessed that she "felt the love dying" during her seven-year marriage with Offset.

"From my end, from his end … I was very lonely because I chose to be lonely," the 32-year-old admitted.

Cardi first filed for divorce from the Ric Flair Drip rapper in September 2020 however, they later reconciled.

She then filed for divorce a second time in July 2024 after confirming their split for sure this time in December 2023.

"It took months for the heart to say, 'You're done.' Instead of my mouth and my brain," she explained.

"My heart had to be like, 'You're done.' Because you could say it and you could take actions but even if you take actions, if you're not done you're not done,” the Bodak Yellow rapper said.

Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture Kiari, son Wave Set, and daughter Blossom Belle, with Offset, remembered asking Shakira for advice while working on their song Puntería back in 2023.

At that time the Waka Waka had recently broken up from her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué after he allegedly cheated on her multiple times.

"Around that time, I was working with Shakira and I was like, how the f**k did you over overcame this? Like, how did you overcame this?” she recalled.

“And [she’s] like, ‘It's going to happen.’ And [I'm] like, ‘It will never happen.’ And it happened. It took some crying, it took some thoughts, scary thoughts," Cardi B concluded