Brad Pitt admits working with Burt Reynolds was 'one of the greatest moments'

Brad Pitt reflects on working with Burt Reynolds before his death

Brad Pitt recently got candid and reminisced about working with Burt Reynolds for Once Upon a Time before he passed away.

In Jay Glennie’s recently published book, The Making of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the 61-year-old American actor and film producer recalled rehearsing with Burt in the 2019 film before he died on September 6, 2018, at the age of 82.

Pitt said working with the legendary actor was "one of the greatest moments I have ever had in this industry."

"To spend time with Burt Reynolds over those days was just f***** everything, man. He was the guy and there will never be anybody like him,” he added, showing reverence to The Longest Yard star.

For those unaware, Burt worked almost sixty years in the entertainment world after he appeared as George Spahn in Quentin Tarantino's 1969-set story.

The story revolved around a man who was the owner of the Spahn Movie Ranch outside Los Angeles. He shows up in the movie when Cliff Booth, a character played by Pitt, goes to the ranch and sees women linked to Charles Manson.