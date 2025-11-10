Jon Bon Jovi says son Romeo refuses to be a ‘nepo baby'

Jon Bon Jovi reflects on youngest son Romeo's music career

Jon Bon Jovi says his youngest son Romeo Bongiovi is determined to make it on his own without relying on his rockstar dad’s help.

The rock legend recently told The Independent that 21-year-old Romeo, who fronts a band called Lawn, has kept him completely out of the process.

Advertisement

“The first singles are great. That's all I've heard,” Jon said. “People talk about these nepo babies, blah blah blah, but I'm not in there at all. He's got his own vision, which I really appreciate.”

Bon Jovi shares Romeo with his longtime wife Dorothea Hurley, along with their three other children, including Stephanie, 32, Jesse, 30, and Jake, 23.

The Livin’ on a Prayer singer, now 63, has had his own challenges in recent years. He underwent “traumatising” vocal cord surgery in 2022 after suffering damage during Bon Jovi’s tour.

In 2024, the Disney+ docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story chronicled his recovery and reflected on how his voice has changed since the band’s 1980s glory days. It also coincided with Bon Jovi’s 16th studio album, Forever, his first since the surgery.

Now, the frontman is preparing to return to the stage in 2026, kicking off with a nine-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York before wrapping up with three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.