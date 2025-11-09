Nathan Fillion finally breaks silence on wrapping up 'The Rookie'

Nathan Fillion reveals what he will do after 'The Rookie'

Nathan Fillion recently revealed how long he wants to appear on The Rookie.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine for his feature in this year’s S*xiest Man Alive issue, the 54-year-old Canadian-American actor opened up about playing the role of officer John Nolan in a police procedural television series and what his life would look like sans the show.

Articulating his thoughts, Fillion confessed he is still not aware if he will ever stop working on The Rookie, which is currently in production for its eighth season.

He jokingly said, “I'd either teach acting — particularly how to act through distraction — or I would do, like, a sunset booze cruise where everybody would still have to call me captain.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star went on to state that he is more interested in the art of acting rather than the fame that it is associated with it.

“I'm so fortunate to do what I love to do, which is acting and telling stories, and then there's this whole other component to it that is so bizarre, the celebrity part of it. I like to think that this whole industry is a bit wacky and zany,” Fillion remarked.

Moving forward, the Modern Family actor does not have a set timeframe, but he hinted at wrapping up The Rookie in ten years and wants to spend his life surrounded by nature.

He shared, “I want to have a place on a beach, someplace tropical, where birds are always singing and I can hear the ocean. I don't know if I'm going to live there full time, but I would like to have the option to go there all the time.”

“In 10 years, I would like to be just wrapping up The Rookie, maybe handing it off to someone else. And then spend a soft retirement visiting The Rookie and dabbling in the four to seven Rookie spin-off series that are still going and very, very popular. In the meantime, when I'm not working on those, I would like to be in my beach house,” Nathan Fillion explained.