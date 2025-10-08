 
Dubai airport targets 100m passengers by 2027

All operations will shift to Al Maktoum International Airport by 2032, says Griffiths

Sibt-e-Arif
October 08, 2025

People sit at a coffee shop as they wait for their flight after a rainstorm hits Dubai, causing delays at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. — Reuters
DUBAI: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has announced that it is on track to handle more than 100 million passengers annually by 2027.

According to UAE media, Dubai Airports Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said that passenger traffic is expected to reach 95.3 million by the end of 2026, before surpassing the 100 million mark within the following two years.

Griffiths said passenger traffic is expected to reach around 115 million by the end of 2031, after which all operations will shift to Al Maktoum International Airport by 2032.

The new airport is being expanded to accommodate up to 124 million passengers annually, positioning it as Dubai's next global aviation hub.

By mid-2025, Dubai International Airport had already served 46 million passengers, marking a 2.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

