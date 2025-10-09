PM Shehbaz, Bilawal talk over phone after PML-N, PPP truce

PM Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on October 27, 2024. — PID

PM, PPP chairman discuss politics, flood response, foreign policy.

Dar-led PML-N delegation meets President Zardari in Nawabshah.

Leaders urged to end war of words after high-level meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday after top leaders from the ruling alliance agreed to maintain calm in their ranks following weeks of sharp exchanges.

This development comes after the ruling PML-N sent a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to Zardari House, Nawabshah, where they met PPP co-chairman and President Asif Ali Zardari earlier today.

Both sides agreed to end their public feud in the huddle.

In today's telephonic conversation, Shehbaz and Bilawal discussed the prevailing political situation, as well as matters related to the flood and foreign policy, according to a PPP statement.

The war of words between the PPP and PML-N, which began over flood compensation through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), escalated after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz accused other parties of exploiting the province's flood devastation for political mileage.

The PPP had been demanding that aid for flood victims be distributed via BISP — a proposal rejected by the Punjab government.

In response to Maryam's remarks, PPP leaders in both the Senate and National Assembly staged walkouts, issued veiled threats of quitting the coalition, and demanded an apology from the chief minister. However, the Punjab CM ruled out any apology.

To de-escalate the situation, President Zardari had tasked Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to facilitate mediation between the coalition partners.

Later, PML-N scrambled a delegation led by DPM Dar to Zardari House. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Naqvi were also a part of the negotiating team.

According to sources, President Zardari urged the government delegation to advise their party members to exercise restraint, saying they did not want matters to worsen.

The PML-N team made the same request, agreeing that both sides should listen to each other before making any public statements.

The sources credited the deputy premier with being instrumental in clearing the air between the parties. The understanding reached is intended to halt the cycle of tit-for-tat statements that have dominated political headlines in recent days.