Sonya Hussyn manifests 'student version' of herself in dreamy Harvard post

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn posses in front of the statue of John Harvard, founder of the Harvard University

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn has sparked excitement and admiration on social media after sharing a heartfelt post from none other than Harvard University, a place she calls a once-forgotten dream.

Sharing a series of elegant photos from the iconic campus, Sonya hinted at a bold new academic chapter in her life.

“@Harvard, a dream I once had to let go of, as life had other plans back then. But destiny always finds its way. Standing here today, right where I always wanted to belong. Manifesting my next chapter… The student version of me," the actor wrote in an Instagram post.

She ended her caption with a hopeful note: “Dear Harvard, see you soon INSHALLAH.”

The TV and film star, known for her critically and commercially acclaimed roles, shared a bunch of photos and videos — including clips of Harvard’s iconic stairways and a relaxed breakfast outing at a nearby café.

In the photos, Sonya looked effortlessly chic in a belted grey button-down long dress paired with black stockings and boots. She layered with a darker overcoat, carried a black shoulder bag, and completed the look with black sunglasses and natural makeup. Her shoulder-length black tresses added to the classy, understated vibe.

With her words strongly suggesting that she is set to join Harvard soon, Sonya appears ready to embrace student life at one of the world’s most prestigious institutions — adding another exciting dimension to her already celebrated career.

Known for her powerful performances, Sonya has built a strong presence in the entertainment industry. She is now manifesting a new chapter, one that could take her from the screen to the classroom.