Sunny Deol updates fans on Dharmendra's health amid death speculation

Sunny Deol releases statement debunking Dharmendra death rumours

Sunny Deol has released a statement, dismissing fake reports claiming his father and Bollywood legend, Dharmendra, has passed away.

The Jaat actor revealed that Dharmendra is “stable and under observation” while requesting for prayers for his quick recovery.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available,” his statement read, per Indian media.

The actor added, “Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy.”

His statement came after Dharmendra’s wife and his daughter, Esha Deol, slammed media for spreading fake new about the actor’s death.

Hema hit back at the reports in a tweet on X, writing, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?"

"This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she added.

Esha Deol also requested for privacy and said that media “seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news.”

“My father is stable & recovering," she added. "We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery.”

According to reports, rumours of Dharmendra’s death broke after he was hospitalized on November 10 due to breathlessness. He was taken to the ICU and later put on a ventilator.

