'We're growing to four': Iqra Aziz announces second pregnancy

Iqra Aziz with her husband Yasir Hussain and son Kabir Hussain. — Instagram/@iiqraaziz

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz on Tuesday revealed that she and her husband Yasir Hussain are expecting their second child, bringing joy to their growing family.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet family picture showing her second baby bump, announcing the happy news.

“Happily and chaotically we’re growing to four,” she captioned the post, sharing the exciting moment with her followers.

Yasir Hussain had earlier hinted at expanding their family during an April appearance on Nadia Khan’s show, saying: “We’ll have our second baby soon, InshaAllah.”

In the interview, Yasir also shared a heartfelt conversation with their firstborn, Kabir Hussain, reflecting the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

He added that while couples with ample resources can choose to have larger families, the ultimate decision should always rest with the women.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, Kabir Hussain, in July 2021.