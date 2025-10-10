10 takeaways from DG ISPR Lt Gen Chaudhry's press conference

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference at Peshawar Corps Headquarters on October 10, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday delivered a hard-hitting press conference, declaring that Pakistan’s security and sovereignty will not be compromised for political expediency.

Here are 10 key takeaways from his address:

1. State cannot be left to one man's wishes

Lt Gen Chaudhry said the state and its people cannot be left at the mercy of one man who is solely responsible for bringing back terrorism to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

2. Politics cannot be bigger than the state

The DG ISPR warned that if anyone believes their politics is above the state, such a notion is unacceptable.

3. Afghan facilitators will face 'iron hand' response

He announced that facilitators of foreign militants will be dealt with firmly, urging them to either surrender or join hands with the state in counterterrorism operations.

4. No room for the status quo

"The status quo will not continue," he asserted, adding that all those protecting militants must now face accountability or cooperate with the state.

5. KP faces political-criminal nexus behind terrorism

Lt Gen Sharif revealed that a political and criminal nexus operates behind terrorism in KP, providing shelter and backing to militant groups.

6. Smuggling narrative aims to protect illicit trade

He questioned the false narrative opposing the repatriation of Afghan refugees, saying such claims are spread to continue smuggling and the flow of illegal arms across the border.

7. National Action Plan remains key to ending terrorism

He noted that terrorism persists because the National Action Plan (NAP) was never fully implemented, and stressed that the revised plan — Vision Istehkam — must now be enforced in full.

8. Revised NAP calls for united anti-terror narrative

The revised plan, he said, demands a unified stance among politicians, media, and society to build a strong counterterrorism narrative.

9. Former ISI chief facing court martial trial

Lt Gen Sharif confirmed that a former DG ISI is facing a court martial, underscoring that the army's internal accountability process is based on facts, not accusations.

10. Terror bases in Afghanistan pose threat to Pakistan

He said evidence exists that terrorist sanctuaries operate from Afghan soil, vowing that Pakistan will take all necessary measures to protect its people and borders.

Lt Gen Chaudhry's press conference asserted that Pakistan's fight against terrorism will continue with full resolve, adding that the army's relationship with the state is institutional, not political or personal.