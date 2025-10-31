Mild earthquake tremors felt in Karachi

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File

Tremors recorded at 3:39pm local time.

Epicentre located north of DHA area.

No reports of damage or casualties received.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Karachi on Friday afternoon, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The earthquake was recorded at 3:39pm (PST), with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale and a depth of 10 kilometres, the PMD said in its report.

The department added that the epicentre was located 24 kilometres north of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, at coordinates latitude 24.90°N and longitude 67.62°E.

No damage or casualties were reported from any part of the city following the minor tremors.