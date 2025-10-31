 
Geo News

Mild earthquake tremors felt in Karachi

PMD says quake measured 2.2 magnitude, struck at depth of 10 kilometres

By
Uneeba Waqar
|

October 31, 2025

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File
A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File
  • Tremors recorded at 3:39pm local time.
  • Epicentre located north of DHA area.
  • No reports of damage or casualties received.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Karachi on Friday afternoon, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The earthquake was recorded at 3:39pm (PST), with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale and a depth of 10 kilometres, the PMD said in its report.

The department added that the epicentre was located 24 kilometres north of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, at coordinates latitude 24.90°N and longitude 67.62°E.

No damage or casualties were reported from any part of the city following the minor tremors.

Advertisement
Karachi's temperature could rise in upcoming days
Karachi's temperature could rise in upcoming days
PPP in position to take charge of Azad Kashmir govt: Bilawal
PPP in position to take charge of Azad Kashmir govt: Bilawal
Pak-Afghan relations can never normalise unless Kabul reins in TTP: defence minister video
Pak-Afghan relations can never normalise unless Kabul reins in TTP: defence minister
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 10-member new cabinet sworn in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 10-member new cabinet sworn in
Pakistan rebuffs Indian media claim of removing passport clause restricting travel to Israel video
Pakistan rebuffs Indian media claim of removing passport clause restricting travel to Israel
KP CM Afridi's 13-member cabinet to take oath today
KP CM Afridi's 13-member cabinet to take oath today
Pakistan, Afghan Taliban agree to maintain ceasefire: Turkiye video
Pakistan, Afghan Taliban agree to maintain ceasefire: Turkiye
Jehlum landlord 'mutilates' cow for straying into his field
Jehlum landlord 'mutilates' cow for straying into his field