 
Geo News

Karachi man receives e-challan for bike stolen four years ago

E-ticket worth Rs5,000 has been sent over for not wearing helmet, complains citizen

By
Kashif Mushtaq
|

October 31, 2025

Traffic police staff issuing challan to people riding bikes without a helmet in Karachi.— PPI
Traffic police staff issuing challan to people riding bikes without a helmet in Karachi.— PPI

KARACHI: A Karachi man was confused after receiving an e-challan for his bike, stolen years ago and still unrecovered, it emerged on Friday.

The bike owner claimed his vehicle was stolen from the Tipu Sultan police premises. Ironically, he received an e-ticket worth Rs5,000 on October 27 for not wearing a helmet, despite having filed a theft complaint.

Advertisement

Earlier, the newly launched e-challan system of the Sindh traffic police came under fire after a citizen reported major errors.

An affected citizen told Geo News on Thursday that he received an e-challan despite never committing any traffic violation. “The number plate shown in the photo is different from the one written in text on the same challan,” he said, calling it a glaring error.

On the other hand, in a meeting chaired by Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, traffic police Peer Muhammad Shah said the paper challan system has been totally replaced by the digitalisation of the e-ticketing system.

He briefed the meeting that the faceless e-ticketing facility has been formally implemented since October 27, and the establishment of the Karachi Traffic Management Board is essential to ensure road safety.

The Traffic police have issued more than 17,000 e-challans since the system became active on October 28.

Advertisement
Karachi's temperature could rise in upcoming days
Karachi's temperature could rise in upcoming days
PPP in position to take charge of Azad Kashmir govt: Bilawal
PPP in position to take charge of Azad Kashmir govt: Bilawal
Pak-Afghan relations can never normalise unless Kabul reins in TTP: defence minister video
Pak-Afghan relations can never normalise unless Kabul reins in TTP: defence minister
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 10-member new cabinet sworn in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 10-member new cabinet sworn in
Pakistan rebuffs Indian media claim of removing passport clause restricting travel to Israel video
Pakistan rebuffs Indian media claim of removing passport clause restricting travel to Israel
KP CM Afridi's 13-member cabinet to take oath today
KP CM Afridi's 13-member cabinet to take oath today
Pakistan, Afghan Taliban agree to maintain ceasefire: Turkiye video
Pakistan, Afghan Taliban agree to maintain ceasefire: Turkiye
Jehlum landlord 'mutilates' cow for straying into his field
Jehlum landlord 'mutilates' cow for straying into his field