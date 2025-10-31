Karachi man receives e-challan for bike stolen four years ago

Traffic police staff issuing challan to people riding bikes without a helmet in Karachi.— PPI

KARACHI: A Karachi man was confused after receiving an e-challan for his bike, stolen years ago and still unrecovered, it emerged on Friday.

The bike owner claimed his vehicle was stolen from the Tipu Sultan police premises. Ironically, he received an e-ticket worth Rs5,000 on October 27 for not wearing a helmet, despite having filed a theft complaint.

Earlier, the newly launched e-challan system of the Sindh traffic police came under fire after a citizen reported major errors.

An affected citizen told Geo News on Thursday that he received an e-challan despite never committing any traffic violation. “The number plate shown in the photo is different from the one written in text on the same challan,” he said, calling it a glaring error.

On the other hand, in a meeting chaired by Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, traffic police Peer Muhammad Shah said the paper challan system has been totally replaced by the digitalisation of the e-ticketing system.

He briefed the meeting that the faceless e-ticketing facility has been formally implemented since October 27, and the establishment of the Karachi Traffic Management Board is essential to ensure road safety.

The Traffic police have issued more than 17,000 e-challans since the system became active on October 28.