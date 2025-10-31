Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 10-member new cabinet sworn in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administers oath to 10-member provincial cabinet at Governor’s House in Peshawar on October 31, 2025. —X@PTIofficial

Mina Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Faisal Turkai, among 10 ministers.

Muzammil Aslam, Muhammad Tarand inducted as CM advisers.

Afridi's cabinet considerably smaller compared to Gandapur’s one .

PESHAWAR: Ten ministers of the newly-formed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's cabinet took oath on Friday at a ceremony held at the Governor House in the provincial capital of Peshawar.

Newly elected KP Chief Minister KP Sohail Afridi — who replaced Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief executive earlier this month — had announced his cabinet after jailed PTI founder Imran Khan directed him to go ahead with cabinet formation.

Since his election as CM, Afridi has been denied permission four times to meet the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, despite the court’s directives. CM Afridi had maintained that he wanted to meet the party founder to seek his guidance for the cabinet formation.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to Mina Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Faisal Turkai, Aaqibullah, Arshad Ayub Khan, Aftab Alam, Dr Amjad, Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Riaz Khan, and Syed Fakhar Jehan. They all have taken an oath as ministers and their portfolios will be announced in due course.

Muzammil Aslam and Taj Muhammad Tarand have been appointed as advisers to the provincial chief executive, while Shafeeullah Jan has been made a special assistant. Their portfolios will also be announced later.

It is pertinent to mention that the new KP cabinet is considerably smaller compared to Gandapur’s cabinet, which once had 33 members and was later reduced following a reshuffle.

Afridi replaced firebrand Gandapur as the chief minister after securing 90 votes during a session boycotted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Pakistan Peoples Party on October 13.

Soon after taking office, CM Afridi announced plans to meet Khan to discuss policy guidelines and the formation of his cabinet.

PTI leaders — including CM Afridi — had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to ensure his meeting with the PTI founder for the same.

While the IHC directed prison authorities to allow such meetings, CM Afridi was unable to meet Khan when he arrived outside the Adiala jail on October 23.

Following the denial, he staged a short sit-in outside the prison, demanding the implementation of the court's directives, though without success.

It is worth mentioning here that Khan has been behind bars since August 2023, following his conviction in the Toshakhana case-I — one of the multiple cases registered against him since his ouster from power via a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

The PTI founder is facing a plethora of cases, ranging from corruption to terrorism.